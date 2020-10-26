-
Each year, one of the more-heated health care issues in Tallahassee surrounds “scope of practice” --- or what services providers can legally offer. But…
-
A state senator Thursday proposed a bill that would allow optometrists to perform surgical procedures, rekindling a long-running political battle between…
-
Florida has joined a multi-state nursing compact making it easier for nurses from other states to practice here. And some highly trained nurses and...
-
Health care companies struggling to do business in Florida led the most talked-about news of 2015 here at Health News Florida.Florida-based home-health…
-
Health care providers around Florida are continuing a push for laws that would expand the roles of nurse practitioners and physicians assistants.Florida…
-
A plan to expand the powers of advanced registered nurses hasn’t yet caught on in the legislature, but eased out of a House Health panel Wednesday. The...
-
Critics of a legislative plan that would increase the authority of Florida’s nurse practitioners pushed back Monday, wondering if the massive bill would…
-
A former nurse anesthetist says it would be a disaster if the state approves legislation lifting physician oversight of nurse practitioners, according to…
-
A Florida House committee will take up a bill Monday that would give nurse practitioners more independence and authority to provide medical services…