school lunches

The Florida Department of Agriculture has announced more than 900 sites in the state that will be serving meals as schools shut down until March 30. The...
Advocates say the Trump administration's rollback of nutrition requirements could lead to school meals that are inconsistent with federal dietary guidelines.
A new legislative proposal could require Florida schools to distribute free or reduce-price meal applications to all students, not just those in need....
The former first lady got fired up talking about the issues she championed during her eight years in the White House. Last week the Trump administration announced changes to school nutrition rules.
Miami-Dade school meals are going lean and green this school year -- with more veggies and heathier, low-calorie choices. The district is adding...
Participation in the school lunch program suffered after USDA restricted the amount of grains and protein that could be served to kids at lunchtime. Now school food directors are applauding the decision to allow more of them back on lunch menus.
Even if you give kids a more healthful school lunch, you can't force them to eat it. You can, however, make small changes to layout and presentation that will make options like fruits and vegetables more appealing to kids, say behavioral economists.