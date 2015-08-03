Miami-Dade Adding Healthier Choices To School Menus

Credit John O'Connor / WLRN The new spinach lasagna is made with whole-grain pasta and comes with a salad and breadstick stuffed with low-fat mozzarella cheese.

Miami-Dade school meals are going lean and green this school year -- with more veggies andheathier, low-calorie choices.

The district is adding smoothies made with Naked brand juices, greek yogurt and vegetarian lasagna.

But at an event Monday unveiling the new dishes, the district was most proud of its version of a Miami classic.

The “guavalito” is a whole grain, lower-sugar version of a guava and cheese pastelito, made by a local baker.

“This was developed right here by the staff,” said Penny Parham, the district’s director of food and nutrition, slicing open one of the pastries. “This is 100 calories; no trans fat. The added sugar is below 35 percent – it meets our district wellness policy.”

Guavalitos will be served as part of the district’s breakfast program, which serves a free meal to every student every school day.

Credit John O'Connor / WLRN Students will be able to get Naked brand juices with their meals.

It’s not quite as flaky as mostpastelitos– a little chewier. And it’s not as sweet. But theguavalitois delicious.

Other new meals include spinach lasagna made with whole grain pasta, vegetarian wraps and two smoothies available for breakfast. Students will also be able to grab a Naked brand juice with their meal.

Parham said the district meals meet federal rules restricting salt and fat and that every meal comes with a choice of fruit and vegetable.

Miami-Dade schools serve more than 90,000 breakfasts and 200,000 lunches daily. The district hasn’t served a hot dog in seven years.

