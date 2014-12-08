© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Obamacare Plans on Health Choices Dec. 15

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 8, 2014 at 8:44 AM EST

Florida Health Choices will start selling health plans that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act the week of Dec. 15, Christine Jordan Sexton of SaintPetersBlog reports. This soft rollout is scheduled to start on the last day consumers can buy a plan for coverage that starts on Jan. 1. The privately-run health marketplace, which previously only offered limited benefit plans, will spend $75,000 to advertise its new products. The board says it hopes to attract 1,000 customers, St.Petersblog reports. 
 

