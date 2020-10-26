-
An animal lover stopped to feed a hungry-looking stray cat outside Everglades National Park in Florida. The cat bit her finger; then treatment for a possible rabies infection bit her pocketbook.
-
Authorities say a Maitland police officer fatally shot a rabid otter several days after people reported attacks.The Orlando Sentinel reports that the…
-
Their last rabies cases may have been two years ago, but Franklin and Gulf County health officials still want area residents to keep their distance from...
-
A Florida woman who was helping a friend into a car at a large retirement community felt something hit her arm but thought nothing of it until she went…
-
Following a rabid raccoon attack, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is advising residents to be careful around wild animals. The...
-
State public health officials say a Swiss couple who recently handled a bat in East Naples that turned out to have rabies have been located and are…
-
A 6-year-old Florida boy died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat.The father of Ryker Roque told NBC that the boy…
-
Federal health officials are investigating the case, after a couple of Florida salad eaters stumbled upon a perhaps too organic spring mix purchased at Walmart.
-
Bay County has confirmed its first positive rabies case for 2017 in a kitten. Health officials say it’s the second cat to test positive for rabies in...
-
A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of a rabid bobcat.The…