Health Officials Warn Residents To Stay Away From Wild Animals Who May Have Rabies

Credit Seth Reese / Unsplash

Their last rabies cases may have been two years ago, but Franklin and Gulf County health officials still want area residents to keep their distance from wild animals who may be carriers for the disease.

In Florida, raccoons, bats, foxes, and unvaccinated cats are the animals most frequently diagnosed with rabies. The fatal disease can be transmitted through a scratch or bite. Symptoms can include paralysis, hallucinations, and muscle spasms. Sarah Hinds is the Administrator for the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department. She says vaccinating all pets is key.

“We want to make sure you have your veterinarian vaccinate all your dogs, your cats, your ferrets, your horses, against rabies, and make sure you follow your veterinarian’s instructions for revaccination,” she said. “You want to avoid contact with wild or stray animals. You never want to feed wild or stray animals, no matter how cute they may look. Avoid attracting them with outdoor food sources, like if you leave a dog bowl out.”

If a pet is attacked by a wild animal, Hinds says it’s important to examine them for injuries with gloves on.

If an animal bites or scratches a person, they should immediately scrub the wound with soap and water. Then, Hinds says they need to go to a doctor or the nearest hospital. World Rabies Day is September 28.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.