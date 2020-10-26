-
Two Key West residents have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, police said.Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana…
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering anyone flying into Florida from the New York Tri-State Area where there's a high prevalance of COVID-19 to self-quarantine...
-
The directive is the widest-ranging so far of any state grappling with the growing COVID-19 epidemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is confident that Californians will comply.
-
Health policy researchers have strongly recommended that state governments update their quarantine policies to protect individual rights.
-
After a meeting in Miami with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Monday, Senator Rick Scott has decided to self-quarantine. He was alerted by the...
-
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday he will self-quarantine after having possible contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s...
-
Carl Goldman tested positive for the new coronavirus after leaving the ship and arriving in the U.S. He is recovering in an isolation unit of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
-
A Southwest Florida woman and her mother are quarantined in their home after recently traveling from China. Emily Glazier is a first-year English...
-
Hundreds of American travelers returned from Wuhan, China and are now under federal quarantine for two weeks. Some are happy to be back in the U.S., but wish they weren't confined in military bases.
-
Admission to a hospital requires a diagnosis of coronavirus. But screening kits are in short supply and hospitals are short of beds.