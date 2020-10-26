-
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he has created a new organization to help reduce the state’s recidivism rate through increased investment in...
-
State estimates show Florida could save hundreds of thousands of dollars if it were to allow certain inmates to be released from prison early.
-
When state lawmakers talk about Florida prisons, a trifecta of problems often comes up: staffing levels, health care costs and crumbling…
-
A health plan that provides care to low-income Hillsborough County residents is expanding to serve more people.
-
Nearly three years after the state of Illinois agreed in a court settlement to revamp mental health care in prisons and provide better treatment, a judge says the care remains "grossly insufficient."
-
People who study Florida prisons closely — from conservative lawmakers to reform advocates and the loved ones of incarcerated people — responded...
-
Florida’s troubled prison system is going through a bit of a revamp, as it also seeks to retain its correctional officers. As part of the Secretary’s...
-
After recently issuing an Executive Order reforming Florida’s prisons, proponents of prison reform are weighing in on Governor Rick Scott’s order....
-
Prison reform may be officially dead this session, but prison reform advocates remain hopeful there will be some meaningful reform for Florida’s...
-
After reports that a mentally ill inmate was killed by guards, Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mike Crews announced several system-wide…