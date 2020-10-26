-
The recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland have focused attention on the National Rifle Association’s clout in state and federal lobbying…
-
A prescription for a drug called Kerydin depleted one woman's health reimbursement account without her even knowing it. When should health care providers broach costs with patients?
-
It started as a bipartisan attempt to curb soaring health care premiums.But Congress' effort to stabilize the nation's insurance markets is faltering amid…
-
Elizabeth Moreno got hit with a $17,850 bill from a Texas lab after leaving a urine sample at her doctor's office. The lab had tested the sample for a wide range of legal and illicit drugs.
-
An Okaloosa County man is suing a North Florida hospital over what he calls unreasonable hospital bills. The case comes after North Okaloosa Medical...
-
Jane Morse needed to fill a prescription that was going to cost her about $300. She's on Medicare but doesn't have a prescription drug plan so she's…
-
For the past year, WUSF has invited you to share the cost of your health care -- not your insurance premiums, but the cost of the care itself. Our…
-
Sometime before the end of this year, the state of Florida will have a new website with health care prices for patients. It's the result of a 2016 law...
-
Health News Florida's database of costs for common health care procedures is growing. PriceCheck now contains thousands of entries for health care…
-
House members continued moving forward Tuesday with a plan that would give patients a cut of the savings if they can find health-care services at a lower…