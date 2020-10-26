price transparency

-
Hospitals will soon have to share price information they have long kept obscured — including how big a discount they offer cash-paying patients and rates…
As President Donald Trump was fighting with Congress over the shutdown and funding for a border wall, his administration implemented a new rule that could…
Health care costs are a pain. That's why Health News Florida has PriceCheck, an online tool to help you compare costs of common health procedures. This...
After battling for years over how to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, Florida lawmakers landed on a compromise. Instead of expanding...
Florida patients could soon have access to more information about the average costs of their prescription drugs.
About a year ago, the journal Health Affairs published a study of the top 50 American hospitals with the highest cost markups, based on what the...
Health News Florida, WLRN and WUSF have launched PriceCheck, a reporting project aimed at bringing clarity to the cost of health care in Florida. On...
Hospitals keep a list of what they charge for health care. But if you have insurance, that charge may have nothing to do with what your insurance company…
Florida and 42 other states fail to give the public easy access to health care pricing, according to a new report.The study, co-published by two…
Hospital deaths are more expensive and intrusive than deaths at home, in hospice care or even in nursing homes. Financial incentives favor more care, even when it's not always wanted.