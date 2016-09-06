© 2020 Health News Florida
Pricecheck_button1.jpg
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

Florida Matters: PriceCheck: How Much Does Health Care Really Cost?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Robin Sussingham
Published September 6, 2016 at 6:36 PM EDT

Health News Florida, WLRN and WUSF have launched PriceCheck, a reporting project aimed at bringing clarity to the cost of health care in Florida. On today's Florida Matters, we'll get an update on what the PriceCheck team has learned since its launch, with Health News Florida editor Julio Ochoa, PriceCheck founder Jeanne Pinder, and WLRN reporter Sammy Mack.

Health News Florida Editor Julio Ochoa
Credit WUSF
Health News Florida Editor Julio Ochoa

Jeanne Pinder is the founder of PriceCheck
Jeanne Pinder is the founder of PriceCheck

WLRN Reporter Sammy Mack
Credit WLRN
WLRN Reporter Sammy Mack

Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
