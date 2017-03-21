© 2020 Health News Florida
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

Florida Matters Preview: PriceCheck Stories

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Carson Cooper
Published March 21, 2017 at 8:04 AM EDT

Health care costs are a pain. That's why Health News Florida has PriceCheck, an online tool to help you compare costs of common health procedures. This week on Florida Matters we're featuring people who shared their own frustrations and sticker shock!

In this preview, we hear from a Bay Area resident who tried to shop around for a CT scan, but it didn't quite work out.

Sound familiar? Share your story with us or enter your information into the PriceCheck database.

You can hear more stories of billing fiascoes and get tips on how to deal with health care costs this week on Florida Matters. You can also hear another PriceCheck story this Thursday during our regular Health News Florida segment. 

