Committee behind Florida abortion amendment banks another $987,000

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published September 1, 2024 at 11:37 PM EDT
Jillian Cain Photography
/
iStock

Floridians Protecting Freedom reports picking up $700,000 from Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida during the week of Aug. 16-23 for the effort to promote Amendment 4.

Floridians Protecting Freedom, a political committee spearheading a drive to pass a constitutional amendment on abortion rights, raised slightly more than $987,000 from Aug. 16 through Aug. 23, according to a newly filed finance report.

That included $700,000 from Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida.

The committee had raised a total of $47.99 million since being formed last year and had spent about $24.38 million as of Aug. 23.

Floridians Protecting Freedom is trying to pass what will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot.

In part, the proposal says that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”
News Service of Florida
