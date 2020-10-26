-
House Democrats announced a sweeping investigation Monday of the pharmaceutical industry's pricing practices, jockeying for the upper hand with the Trump…
-
President Donald Trump repeatedly talks tough about reining in the pharmaceutical industry, but his administration’s efforts to lower drug prices are…
-
Most Americans support it. Virtually all other developed countries already do it. And the two leading presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle…
-
Mari Velar, who has lupus and osteoporosis, has bones as fragile as butterfly wings. To keep them from breaking, she depends on an IV drip of a…
-
Dr. Rao Musunuru, a Pasco cardiologist, writes of his great concern about the shortage of certain prescription drugs that are important in critical-care…