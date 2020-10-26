-
The federal government plans to distribute 300,000 doses of the drug at no cost, but that doesn't mean treatment will be free. Intravenous infusion charges can run more than $1,000.
-
The convenience of getting prescriptions filled at a kiosk could soon be a reality, under a bill moving through the state House.But not everyone agrees…
-
As the courts consider various lawsuits against drugmakers, researchers estimate what opioid addiction is costing our economy and what it would take to end the crisis.
-
The Miami-Dade County School Board has filed a federal lawsuit against more than a dozen corporations that manufacture or distribute opioids, claiming...
-
The rule, which had support from the Trump administration and consumer rights advocates, is a blow to the White House searching for ways to pressure pharmaceutical companies to lower prices.
-
Mind Fixers, by historian Anne Harrington, takes a hard look at the ways the marketing of a new pill to treat a mental disorder can change the way the condition is defined and treated.
-
Senators got their first opportunity Tuesday to prod drugmakers about the wallet-emptying prices they charge for prescription drugs. Almost in unison, the…
-
Installment plans and refunds for treatments that don't work are two options getting more attention as ultra-expensive therapies become more common. The financial strains will only grow.
-
Drug companies have infiltrated nearly every part of the process that determines how their drugs will be covered by Medicaid, an investigation by NPR and the Center for Public Integrity finds.
-
Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescription opioid pills to West Virginia, a state…