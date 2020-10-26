-
The drugstore chain Walgreens is working with Microsoft to improve care, as more companies seek ways to manage patient health, cut costs and improve…
-
The company that operates six South Florida hospitals has agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with the federal government over patient information that…
-
USF Health is investigating a breach that exposed the personal information of about 140 patients treated by its doctors at Tampa General Hospital.Tampa…
-
Criticism of the Department of Health is growing over its release of private prescription information on 3,300 patients to federal and state agencies,…
-
An employee of the Palm Beach County Health Department was arrested for stealing the personal information of 2,800 patients, the Palm Beach Post reports.…
-
The federal government is suing Hospice of the Comforter on accusations that it billed Medicare for services for patients who were not terminally ill,…