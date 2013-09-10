USF Health Investigating Patient Data Breach

USF Health is investigating a breach that exposed the personal information of about 140 patients treated by its doctors at Tampa General Hospital.

Tampa Bay Business Journal reports the breach was discovered this past May when police pulled over an unidentified university custodial employee. A search of the employee's car turned up patient information from the billing department of the USF Physicians Group, including patients' names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. The Group is based out of the USF Health Faculty Office Building on the Tampa campus.

USF Health officials say the employee no longer works for the university. The patients possibly affected by the breach were sent a letter in late July telling them about the breach and recommending they take precautions to prevent identity theft.

USF Health officials add that they have not been told that any of the information has been used illegally.