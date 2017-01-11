© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

UM Doctors Release Study On First Locally Transmitted Zika Patient

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published January 11, 2017 at 5:32 PM EST
The Aedes aegypti mosquito is one species that carries the Zika virus.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito is one species that carries the Zika virus.

University of Miami doctors have published a case study about the first locally transmitted case of Zika in the United States. The patient was a 23-year-old pregnant women whose symptoms included a fever, joint pain and a rash. Her baby tested negative for the virus.

The study appears in the New England Journal of Medicine. It includes photos of the rash -- notable because many Zika patients’ rashes disappear before they see their doctors.

To read the study, click here

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridazikalocally-transmittedpatientStudy
Kate Stein
Kate Stein can't quite explain what attracts her to South Florida. It's more than just the warm weather (although this Wisconsin native and Northwestern University graduate definitely appreciates the South Florida sunshine). It has a lot to do with being able to travel from the Everglades to Little Havana to Brickell without turning off 8th Street. It's also related to Stein's fantastic coworkers, whom she first got to know during a winter 2016 internship.Officially, Stein is WLRN's environment, data and transportation journalist. Privately, she uses her job as an excuse to rove around South Florida searching for stories à la Carl Hiaasen and Edna Buchanan. Regardless, Stein speaks Spanish and is always thrilled to run, explore and read. 
See stories by Kate Stein
Related Content