UM Doctors Release Study On First Locally Transmitted Zika Patient

University of Miami doctors have published a case study about the first locally transmitted case of Zika in the United States. The patient was a 23-year-old pregnant women whose symptoms included a fever, joint pain and a rash. Her baby tested negative for the virus.

The study appears in the New England Journal of Medicine. It includes photos of the rash -- notable because many Zika patients’ rashes disappear before they see their doctors.

To read the study, click here.

