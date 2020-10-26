-
Florida’s largest insurance company, Florida Blue, is ready to work with the Florida Department of Health in response to the coronavirus. The U.S....
-
While other health insurers left the Affordable Care Act’s individual market in the state, Florida Blue is staying put and even turning a profit.Pat…
-
As the only insurer to offer plans in the Affordable Care Act marketplace in all of Florida's 67 counties, Florida Blue is keeping a close eye on proposed…
-
Any doubt that Florida’s largest health insurer wants to expand its reach was quashed by its chief executive Wednesday, when he heralded the success of…
-
Florida Blue has appointed Dr. RenéLerer as president of the state’s largest insurer.Lerer's will also be president of the GuideWell group. He will report…
-
In a video posted by the Florida Times-Union, Florida Blue CEO Pat Geraghty explains why it would be good for Florida business if state officials…