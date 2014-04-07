Florida Blue Taps New President

Florida Blue has appointed Dr. RenéLerer as president of the state’s largest insurer.

Lerer's will also be president of the GuideWell group. He will report to CEO Pat Geraghty.

Lerer was previously the chairman and CEO of Magellan Health Services. Magellan is a leading national health care management organization or HMO. Earlier in his career he co-founded Internet HealthCare Group, a health care technology venture fund.

He holds a medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and is board-certified in internal medicine.

He will start on May 1.