pain pills

Seven days’ worth of pain medicines are inadequate for patients who’ve had their chests ripped open for heart surgery or had their hips or knees replaced,…
Reacting to pleas from desperate patients unable to get pain medications, the Florida Board of Pharmacy on Wednesday approved a rule change aimed at…
Susan Langston wiped away tears as she spoke of a 40-year-old woman who had struggled with cancer for a decade before a Fort Myers pharmacy refused to…
A federal indictment unsealed in January blames Tampa physician Dr. Edward Neil Feldman for the overdose death of three patients. But as the Tampa Bay…
A federal indictment blames Dr. Edward Neil Feldman for three prescription drug-related deaths, but medical examiners records link to him to more than a…
Dr. GunwantDhaliwal -- the Pasco County doctor suspended by the Florida Board of Medicine in 2013 over allegations of groping a female assistant -- has…
A Pensacola-area veterinarian who was accused of writing prescriptions for thousands of methadone tablets for his ex-wife’s dog -- but was actually giving…
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports prescription pill related deaths in Florida fell sharply in the past few years. State officials have said...
On both Florida coasts, the toll of oxycodone continues, as a doctor is arrested and clinic owners are convicted.The Boca Raton Police arrested Dr. Harry…
Most child deaths from abuse or neglect uncovered in a year-long Miami Herald investigation occurred in families where one or both parents had a…