Construction on the expansion of the Orange Park Medical Center reached a topping-off milestone with the final beam being placed this week.
One-in-6 people in Northeast Florida already work in the health or life sciences industries, and United Health Group — which includes United Health...
Parents whose babies are being treated in Orange Park Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC-U ) can now watch a live stream of their around...
The Orange Park Medical Center is adding 2,100 square feet to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Orange Park Medical Center is kicking off monthly classes teaching the public how to stop heavy bleeding using tourniquets or even T-shirts.
Orange Park Medical Center is celebrating a new state law cementing its status as a trauma center. The law settles a long-fought battle over how many...
With little discussion, the House on Friday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would change criteria for approval of new trauma centers in the state.The…
Seeking to open a trauma center, Orange Park Medical Center has intervened in a legal dispute about a proposed Florida Department of Health rule that…
Three hospital trauma centers owned by HCA Healthcare and at the heart of a legal dispute could remain open according to a bill that passed the House…
Florida’s Department of Health has ordered Orange Park Medical Center to immediately halt the operation of its trauma center, the Florida Times-Union…