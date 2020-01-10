Construction Update: Final Beam Installed On Orange Park Medical Center Expansion

Construction on the expansion of the Orange Park Medical Center reached a topping-off milestone with the final beam being placed this week.

The beam has been filled with names and messages from hospital staff.

The 101,435-square-foot tower will house 48 beds for medical and surgical patients, bringing Orange Park Medical Center’s total number of licensed beds to 365.

The additional four stories will include two floors of patient rooms and two floors designed and designated for future expansion.

The tower, which is expected to open in December of this year, is part of a $126 million project that includes a new electrophysiology lab, dining room and kitchen, medical office building and NICU expansion.

Credit Orange Park Medical Center A view of the new tower being built at the Orange Park Medical Center.

Onlookers gather to see the final beam placed for a new tower at the Orange Park Medical Center on Jan. 9, 2020.

