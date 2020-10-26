-
A state-created panel is beginning to award millions that Florida received for damages related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of…
A study seven years in the making by University of South Florida researchers has created a map of how many species live in the Gulf of Mexico. This will...
A group of Lee County residents met in downtown Fort Myers Tuesday night to stage a mock oil rig spill to draw attention to the risks of fracking and...
The private board in charge of handing out funds from the BP oil spill is developing its application process. But sparsely populated Gulf Coast counties...
Gov. Rick Scott has about 10 days to sign legislation appropriating money to counties hit by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. A settlement deal...
With billions of dollars coming to Florida in reparation for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a Senate panel Tuesday tried to get a better feel for how…
Oil from the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana has sickened fish as far south as Sanibel Island, according to a study by University of South…
Researchers from the University of South Florida say there’s oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill lurking underneath the water’s surface about 80 miles…