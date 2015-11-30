© 2020 Health News Florida
Meet The Growers Of FL's First Medical Marijuana Crop

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published November 30, 2015 at 8:25 AM EST
MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-DISPENSARY-LAWYER.jpg
WMFE
Five companies have been selected to grow non-euphoric medical marijuana in Florida.

A Winter Garden nursery has been selected to grow medical marijuana for the Central Florida region.

Knox Nursery has two weeks to post a $5 million bond, and 75 days to request a cultivation authorization. Knox Nursery beat out seven competitors for the potentially-lucrative license in the most competitive area of the state.

The nursery’s territory covers 15 counties across the I-4 corridor, from Daytona Beach to Orlando to Tampa. The full list of winners includes:

  • Costa Nursery Farms in Southeast Florida
  • Alpha Foliage in Southwest Florida
  • Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Northeast Florida
  • Hackney Nursery in Northwest Florida
  • Knox Nursery in Central Florida

Rick Scott signed a non-euphoric medical marijuana bill in June of last year, but implementation has been delayed by lawsuits. Separately, United for Care has collected more than 500,000 signatures to get a broader medical marijuana amendment on the 2016 Florida ballot.
-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
