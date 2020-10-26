-
A study looks at the rate of miscarriage — and of babies born with the birth defect — among a group of pregnant women in Brazil. Researchers were surprised by what they found.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are updating their guidance for pregnant women regarding the Zika virus. The new information means...
About 5 percent of pregnant women infected with Zika in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories last year had babies with birth defects, says the federal health agency. And the risk isn't over.
NPR's Robert Siegel talks to Margaret Honein, co-leader for the CDC Zika Response Team's Pregnancy and Birth Defects Task Force, about the latest guidance on Zika at the start of mosquito season.
The Zika virus continues to impact a small number of pregnant women and their babies in the U.S., and there is no sign of it slowing down. "Zika is here to stay," the CDC's acting director says.
One big part of the puzzle: Why have there been so many microcephaly cases in the northeastern tip of Brazil?
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found some of the babies didn't show symptoms of microcephaly for months. NPR's Linda Wertheimer talks to the CDC's Dr. Denise Jamieson.
There is only one confirmed case of travel-related Zika in Sarasota County, but that didn’t stop a large crowd of people from bringing their concerns to a…
For some obstetricians and gynecologists, Zika virus is transforming how they practice medicine. Talks with pregnant patients now include testing for the virus and the risks of long-term effects.
The first case of Zika-related microcephaly was confirmed today in a child born in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.The child’s…