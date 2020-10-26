-
The human brain isn't just bigger than a mouse brain. It contains at least one kind of brain cell that isn't found in rodents.
The survival of a rare mouse considered crucial to the ecosystem of a north Florida island rests on the restoration of the coastal dune habitat destroyed…
SpaceX is set to launch a capsuled filled with supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station, including 20 lab mice.Florida State…
Most potential new drugs don't work when tested in people. It's a major disappointment and it drives up the cost of developing new drugs. One big reason is the use of animals in medical research.
Scientists have created addiction-resistant mice by altering the reward system in their brains. The findings shed light on the biochemistry of addiction.
Researchers have retracted a study that found that hormone boosted production of insulin-producing cells in mice. They say they erred in counting the cells involved.