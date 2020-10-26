-
President Donald Trump’s mental fitness has been called into question ever since he announced his candidacy. Partially based on early morning Twitter...
Airport shooting highlights nexus between mentally ill, copsJust weeks before a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale's airport, authorities said he…
The number of children taken into protective custody for mental health examinations has surged across the state.The Tampa Bay Times reports the total…
Florida will spend $58 million more next year on mental health care, with $16 million addressing staffing and safety deficits in the state’s mental…
The Supreme Court is considering whether the Americans With Disabilities Act requires police to take special precautions when trying to arrest armed and…
The Palm Beach County deputy who responded to Linda Camberdella's 911 call about her teen-age son Michael had been trained and certified in how to handle…
The NRA has fought laws that sought to restrict guns in Florida for decades. But now, the NRA is urging the group’s members to email Gov. Rick Scott and…
In the wake of the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, the sheriff in Palm Beach County wants to launch a violence-prevention unit that includes a hotline…
The only gun-control bill that appears to have any chance of making it through the Florida Legislature this session is one that the National Rifle…