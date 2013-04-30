© 2020 Health News Florida
Sheriff to Launch Mental-Crisis Hotline

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 30, 2013 at 11:02 AM EDT

In the wake of the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, the sheriff in Palm Beach County wants to launch a violence-prevention unit that includes a hotline staffed by deputies and mental health personnel, the Palm Beach Post reports. The Legislature likes the idea, earmarking $1 million for it, but mental health advocates worry about the potential for misuse of the hotline, as well as an “erosion of...civil rights.”  

 

