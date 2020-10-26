-
Trying to reduce anxiety and stress in 2018? If the idea of meditation makes you want to toss your coffee cup across the room, ABC News anchor Dan Harris offers some advice in his new book.
-
Finding inner calm hard to come by? Some people use their device obsession to help them disconnect. The apps aren't a quick fix, therapists say, but might help you stick to a mindfulness practice.
-
Mindfulness meditation is designed to settle and ground you in the present moment.That's something that Carole Kinder had a difficult time with after…
-
Some patients are being surprised by recommendations from their doctors to seek alternative treatments such as meditation, massage and yoga, the Orlando…