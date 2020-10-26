-
Hospitals and other health care companies often make it hard — and pricey — to get access to your medical data. It doesn't have to be this way.
Nearly 15 years after Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment about access to records in medical-malpractice cases, a Jacksonville hospital has…
The legal team defending the confessed-Parkland shooter argued in front of a Broward Circuit judge Friday morning that the state commission...
Insured patients in Florida shouldn’t have to pay large bills if they require emergency medical transportation services. They also should have access to…
Florida hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and emergency departments are required to electronically submit data to the state about patients who are…
As more doctors' offices give patients electronic access to their medical records, both patients and their physicians are asking: Exactly how much of your medical record should you get to see?
Florida voters next year could be asked to once again dive into a never-ending tug-of-war over medical malpractice lawsuits.Voters more than decade ago…
Warning of attempts to “whittle away” at a 2004 constitutional amendment, the Florida Supreme Court has rejected arguments by hospitals that they should…
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday declined to wade into a battle about how much patients should be charged for copies of medical records.The court…
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal by a Jacksonville-based hospital system about the disclosure of records in medical...