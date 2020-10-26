-
Some people have skipped care because of finances or fear of the virus, doctors say. Others find medical practices closed to new patients. Many are suffering health consequences, an NPR poll finds.
There are a lot of challenges to living in the Florida Keys. The biggest is the cost of living. But even some people who can afford to live in the Keys...
A new study looks at why the Tsimane people of Bolivia often avoid seeking medical care — and what might change their minds.
The family of a man strangled to death by his roommate at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, the Miami Herald…
A coupon for a low-priced massage? Sure. How about one for a facial? Okay.Deal-of-the-day sites like Groupon, where subscribers can find limited-time…
The newest wave in health care may be as close as your computer. More hospitals and doctors are using technology, such as Skype, to treat patients, the…
The Florida House unanimously passed a bill that requires emergency medical care for infants born during botched abortions, the Herald/Times Tallahassee…
In the debate over Medicaid expansion, the voices of real people are often lost. As Sunshine State News reports, Medicaid can transform lives, as the…