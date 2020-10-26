-
Though the proposal appears likely to have little chance of passing the Legislature, a South Florida Democrat on Tuesday filed a bill that would expand…
A national group has asked the federal government to extend the deadline for public comment on Florida’s proposed Medicaid changes after a glitch on…
Republican lawmakers in Florida and Texas snubbed the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion for adults, but their states did broaden the program this…
The company responsible for Florida’s troubled unemployment database won a $31.6 million contract with the Department of Children and Families for the…
A Florida man found mentally incapable of caring for himself spent most of the $400,000 he won on a lottery scratch-off ticket and now may lose the…
People filling out insurance applications on the federal marketplace may learn they're eligible for Medicaid and their information is being sent to state…
Some low-income Floridians who can't get Medicaid coverage now will qualify for it after Jan. 1, under new Medicaid eligibility guidelines that apply…