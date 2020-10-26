MBF Healthcare Partners

-
The largest individual donor to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's Right to Rise Super PAC is South Florida health care entrepreneur Miguel "Mike" Fernandez,…
Health care mogul Mike Fernandez is unhappy with Gov. Rick Scott’s campaign and one of his staffers has labeled the billionaire a "renegade donor," the…
Health-care billionaire Mike Fernandez, who had been finance co-chairman of Gov. Rick Scott's re-election campaign, abruptly quit Thursday night, The…
Miami health-care executive Mike Fernandez, who is Gov. Rick Scott's campaign finance director, says he has personally donated $1.25 million to the…
Miami's Mike Fernandez is no stranger to health care or Republican politics. But questions are being raised about his relationship to Gov. Rick Scott’s…
The multimillionaire leader of a Miami health equity firm will serve as finance co-chair of Gov. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign, according to the…