Eilene Zimmerman didn't learn of her ex-husband's addiction to cocaine and opioids until after his death. "This had happened in front of us, and we hadn't recognized it," she says.
Florida Senators have approved a measure closing a loophole that allows child marriage. The bill is being called historic. If the proposal passes the...
You like the same movies, drink the same beer — and over time your health becomes more like that of your mate, researchers say. Doctors might want to consider the couple when treating illness.
A pair of 5-4 Supreme Court rulings struck down as unconstitutional a federal law denying benefits to same-sex couples and cleared the way for gay marriages to resume in California.