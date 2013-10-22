Florida Health Policy Expert On The Disappointing Rollout Of Healthcare.gov

Federal contractors now say they’ve identified most of the main problems crippling Healthcare.gov, the main site of the online health insurance marketplace set up under Obamacare.

President Obama addresses supporters in the White House Rose Garden Monday, Oct. 21, on the problems with Healthcare.gov.

The serious flaws on the site have made it difficult, if not impossible, for many to sign up for health insurance, dogging the White House as Republicans still opposed to the law say “I told you so.”

On Monday, President Barack Obama called the problems unacceptable and vowed to get them fixed.

(VIDEO: President Obama's Rose Garden address on the technical glitches plaguing Healthcare.gov)

Despite his remarks, some contractors are telling the press that a fix to the site is likely still weeks away.

The website is where Americans from the 36 states that declined to set up their own insurance exchange must go to enroll, a group that includes Florida.

Carol Gentry, editor of Health News Florida, joined WJCT's Melissa Ross to discuss the latest news on the implementation of the health exchanges and take listeners questions and comments on Obamacare.

