-
When a woman gets a mammogram at Sand Lake Imaging through October, one will be donated to a woman at Shepherd’s Hope. The non-profit’s CEO Marni Stahlman…
-
Many women have dense breasts, and they may benefit from other forms of cancer screening beyond mammograms. But none of the options is ideal, and the available data don't make the decision easier.
-
Orlando Health mailed letters today to more than 5,300 patients who may have gotten bad mammograms. Women who went to the Boston Diagnostic Imaging…
-
Hundreds of women in Florida will be able to get early screenings for breast cancer under a national program aimed at the uninsured.Three Florida…
-
A community outreach worker from Moffitt Cancer Center will be honored Tuesday morning by the Obama Administration in Washington, D.C. for improving…