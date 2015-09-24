© 2020 Health News Florida
Orlando Health To 5,000 Patients: Redo Mammograms

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published September 24, 2015 at 8:08 AM EDT
Mammogram_with_subtle_cancer.jpg
WMFE

Orlando Health mailed letters today to more than 5,300 patients who may have gotten bad mammograms. Women who went to the Boston Diagnostic Imaging location on Orange Avenue from May of 2013 to July of 2015 are asked to call Orlando Health.

It’s unclear why the Boston Diagnostic center has lost its accreditation, but Orlando Health bought the center last December.

“Again, we can’t be too adamant, we really want to encourage those patients who receive the letters to contact their physicians, and contact that phone number provided in the letter to get in touch with our mammography coordinator,” said Desmond Jordon, media relations coordinator for Orlando Health.

New mammograms will be performed free of charge. If you think you may have received a mammogram at the Boston Diagnostics location, call: 321-842-CARE (2273).

-----

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

