Recent data shows a dramatic rise of confirmed cases of Lyme disease across the United States, including Florida.
Tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the United States over the past decade. University of Florida researcher Derrick Mathias says even though…
Tick-borne Lyme disease, which can cause life-threatening illness, remains a concern in Florida.
Lyme disease is spreading, and this summer is shaping up as a whopper. Why has the tick-borne illness gotten so bad? The answer traces back to something the colonists did more than 200 years ago.
Scientists have tested all sorts of strategies to keep Lyme disease ticks from biting us. One is to make it less likely you'll cross paths with the critters in your yard. Sawdust mulch, anyone?
Lyme disease has been called the great imitator because its symptoms can look like anything from multiple sclerosis and lupus to Alzheimer’s disease or...
It's not the tick that causes Lyme disease, but the bacteria that live in its spit. Scientists at the Mayo Clinic have found a second bacterium capable of causing the disease in people.