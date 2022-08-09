A major test of the first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years is underway

Researchers are seeking 6,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years.

The shot, called called VLA15, was developed by Pfizer and French biotech Valneva. It aims to block Lyme spread while a tick is biting.

The new study will test three initial doses between now and next spring, and then a booster dose a year later.

The only Lyme vaccine for humans was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002 from lack of demand, leaving people to rely on bug spray and tick checks.

Pfizer and Valneva say with Lyme a growing threat, it's time to try again.

Volunteers can be as young as 5 and should be at high risk because they spend a lot of time in tick-infested areas, such as hikers, campers and hunters.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.