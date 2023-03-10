'Trained' nursing home CNAs could give meds under a bill OK'd by a House subcommittee

A Florida House panel on Thursday approved a proposal that would allow trained certified nursing assistants to give medications to nursing home residents.

Supporters say the measure would help free up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

The House Health Care Regulation Subcommittee unanimously backed the bill (HB 351), sponsored by Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

The bill would allow CNAs to become trained as “qualified medication aides.” They could then administer what Robinson described as “routine” medications to nursing home residents.

The bill drew support Thursday from the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s largest nursing home industry group, and AARP.

The Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday approved a similar bill (SB 558), filed by committee Chairwoman Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland.