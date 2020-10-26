-
In her continuing investigation of bad charities, Kris Hundley of the Tampa Bay Times reports on Healing Heroes Network, operated by a Palm Harbor…
-
Kids Wish Network, a Pasco-based organization that investigative journalists named as the Worst Charity in America -- based on how much of its income went…
-
In the latest installment of their series on the nation's worst charities, the Tampa Bay Times and Center for Investigative Reporting describe the…
-
An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times and The Center for Investigative Reporting found the Kids Wish Network spends only about 3 cents of every dollar…