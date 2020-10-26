-
The Florida Board of Medicine says a West Palm Beach surgeon has agreed to pay a $3,000 fine for removing a woman's healthy kidney that he thought was a…
-
For their 23rd wedding anniversary, Cesar Calle gave his wife Monica a kidney.The couple from Weston, Florida, spoke to reporters Tuesday about their Feb.…
-
In a story that has gained international attention, a Tampa blind date set up by Tinder has helped saved a life.
-
In a column in the Miami Herald, former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning, who received a kidney transplant in 2003, laments a proposal to cut Medicare…
-
Donation after cardiac death involves removing organs minutes after life-support has been stopped for patients who still have at least some brain activity. Is that enough time to make sure a person won't recover?