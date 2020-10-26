-
Jackson Health System has unveiled a $1.4 billion building plan that will transform its aged home campus, improve satellite hospitals and broaden the…
Lethal forms of antibiotic-resistant bacteria have struck hundreds of patients in a dozen health-care facilities in Florida since 2008, but state health…
A $1 million, one-month loss at Miami’s Jackson Health system stemmed from a rise in uninsured patients, according to the Miami Herald.December’s patient…
MIAMI — A 3-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital after undergoing a five-organ transplant.Adonis Ortiz underwent the multivisceral transplant in…
When Danielle Press tangled with a boat propeller, she was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the first concern was saving her…
Gov. Rick Scott signed the 2013-14 budget, which includes a $65 million cushion for hospitals that serve a disproportionate share of Medicaid patients as…
Jackson Health System and its unions reached agreement Tuesday, with management vowing to stop looking for ways to outsource staffing, The Miami Herald…