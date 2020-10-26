-
Nearly a third of people without health insurance, about 10 million, live in families that received a federal earned income tax credit (EITC) in 2014,…
-
Wellington doctor was sentenced to two years of prison and 200 hours of community service for tax fraud, the South Florida Business Journal reports. Dr.…
-
An Englewood psychiatrist was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to repay the Internal Revenue Service $15 million in taxes, the Lakeland Ledger…
-
In a continuing investigation of bad charities, a team of reporters looks at how such groups improve the appearance of their balance sheet by claiming…
-
According to PolitiFact, the IRS is not the main enforcer of the Affordable Care Act, as the National Republican Congressional Committee claimed in a…
-
How much charity care is enough for a hospital to earn its nonprofit, tax-exempt status? Apparently there is no rule about that, the Tampa Bay Times…