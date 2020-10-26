-
A Florida city has proposed a settlement that would pay $475,000 to a family who were told their baby didn't need medical treatment after swallowing a…
Mothers are breast-feeding longer, according to a new federal report. But many moms don't get help learning how to breast-feed, and hospitals sabotage their efforts by giving healthy babies formula and giving parents free formula samples.
Each year more than a million babies die within the first 24 hours after birth, a study finds. But there are some simple, inexpensive things that could save these infants, like early breast-feeding and teaching moms to hold their newborns close.