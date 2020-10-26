immunizations

-
Florida health officials are reminding parents and caretakers they can get kids’ back-to-school vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs — with or without...
The goal is to reach 90 percent of children with the DTP vaccination — a child's first scheduled immunization. Some countries are barely at 50 percent.
Bay County health officials are offering a two week immunization clinic ahead of students returning to school.
In a world increasingly dominated by social media and cell phones, sometimes a simple letter home can make a difference when it comes to making sure...
The number of children showing up to school with their required shots is dropping according to the Florida Department of Health.New data sent to the…
New data from Florida's Department of Health shows 93.3 percent of Florida's kindergarten students have been immunized.That immunization rate falls a bit…
School’s back in session for about 3 million young Floridians. They’re settling back into the school year routine -- sharing notes, trading numbers and…
Even though the CDC says the HPV vaccination is even more effective than expected, many parents still aren’t getting their children vaccinated. Doctors…
A roundup of the medical evidence by a group of independent researchers suggest that giving babies sugar water before injections can help comfort them. But the latest analysis is less enthusiastic about the approach than a previous review.