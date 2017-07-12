© 2020 Health News Florida
Local Health Departments Ready For Back To School Immunizations

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published July 12, 2017 at 3:08 PM EDT
Bay County health officials are offering a two week immunization clinic ahead of students returning to school.  

Spokeswoman Heather Kretzer says the program covers the full range of shots to protect against diseases like hepatitis B, polio and measles.

“These are required for children who are entering kindergarten and seventh grade,” Kretzer says, “there are very specific requirements before they can enter public school.”

The Bay County Health Department is offering immunizations right now if parents want to skip the lines, but the back to school clinic will run weekdays from August 7-18.  Organizers will also have optional HPV and meningitis vaccines on hand for 11 and 12 year olds.

Local officials are planning similar programs in many counties across the state.  In Leon County immunizations are available by appointment or at a walk-in clinic Tuesday and Thursday afternoons through July 27.

