illegal drugs

The Justice Department has mounted a legal challenge to block the effort, claiming such a site violates federal drug laws and would enable opioid users.
Denver could be the first place to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms if voters pass a ballot measure today. Supporters point to research finding therapeutic effects from fungi containing psilocybin.
The research suggests that the ongoing opioid crisis may be part of a larger epidemic going back decades. The study also shows more users take multiple drugs — many of which are more potent.
Parents, beware: ‘Molly’ is not your child’s new best friend. While the drug has a pretty-sounding name, the effects can be deadly, according to the…