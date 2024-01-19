Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about 'fake Xanax'

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about a rise in deaths from a dangerous designer drug often referred to as “fake Xanax.”

“There’s been a rapid and drastic increase in toxology cases involving bromazolam. It’s a potent benzodiazepine,” Moody said in a video alert. “It’s imperative that Floridians understand how dangerous this street drug really is, especially when mixed with illicit fentanyl, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans age 18 to 45.”

Moody says bromazolam was present in only 1% of toxicology cases in 2021. That jumped to 13% of cases by mid-2022.

"Please, never use an illicit substance. Just one pill can kill," Moody said.

According to a news release from Moody, Bromazolam is an illicit substance within the category of novel benzodiazepines, depressants that produce feelings of relaxation. Side effects of bromazolam include loss of coordination, drowsiness, dizziness, respiratory depression, coma and death.

To educate Floridians about the dangers of illicit substances and where to find help, Moody developed the Dose of Reality Florida website.

If anyone is struggling with drug addiction, visit TreatmentAtlas.org to find treatment resources and get help.

